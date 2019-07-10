

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 62-year-old woman is dead and 60-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after they were both struck by a car while crossing Finch Avenue West near Jane Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police Sgt. Brett Moore says police were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West at noon for a report of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle.

They arrived to find two female pedestrians suffering from serious injuries.

Both were taken to Sunnybrook Hospital where one was pronounced dead sometime after 2:30 p.m., Moore told CP24.

Investigators say the driver involved, a 27-year-old man, remained at the scene.

Police say he was heading west on Finch Avenue when he struck the two women, who had made it across three of the six lanes of the roadway.

A block-sized portion of Finch Avenue West was closed until 3:30 p.m. to allow for cleanup and an investigation.

Moore said numerous witnesses, including a TTC driver, came forward to provide statements, but they need more.

“Video is always key in the early hours of an investigation.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.