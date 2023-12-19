A woman is facing charges after she allegedly chased a person around with a machete in the parking lot of a Kitchener mall following a road rage incident on Sunday evening.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, officers were called to Fairview Park mall at around 4:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a female chasing another person with a machete.

Investigators later determined that a verbal argument took place between the female driver of a white Nissan and a male driver of a silver Toyota in the parking lot. During the incident, police say, the female grabbed a large machete, exited her vehicle, and chased the male on foot throughout the parking lot.

“The white Nissan then drove into the side of the mall after the female exited, leaving the vehicle in drive,” police said in a news release.

“A male with the female driver intervened and took away the machete, sustaining minor injuries as a result.”

According to police, the female sustained serious injuries while “unsheathing the machete” and was transported to an out-of-region hospital.

She has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage of the incident to contact investigators.