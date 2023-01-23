A woman and a child were rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle following a collision in Brampton on Monday afternoon.

Police say that two vehicles were involved in a collision near Malta Avenue and Ray Lawson Boulevard at around 1:40 p.m.

One of the vehicles then struck the woman and the child, who were standing on a curb at the time, and slammed into a tree.

Paramedics say that they transported a total of four people to hospital following the incident.

The two drivers both sustained minor injuries while the female pedestrian sustained critical injuries and the child sustained serious injuries.

The child was "conscious and breathing" at the scene, according to police.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who have witnessed the collision to call investigators.

The intersection is closed to accomodate the police investigation.