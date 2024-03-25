A woman has been charged in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday morning at Little Norway Park, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street, in the city’s Harbourfront area.

Police said a woman was at the playground with her off-leash dog when a father and his 9-year-old child entered the area.

The dog charged toward the child through an open gate, bit and dragged them to the ground, police said.

The woman and the father tried to get the dog to release the child, police said, and eventually, the canine did.

Police said the woman then fled the playground with the dog.

The child was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, police said they executed a search warrant at a residence in the Fort York Boulevard and Bathurst Street area. There, a woman was located and placed into custody, and a dog was seized and handed over to Toronto Animal Services.

Toronto resident Patrycja Siarek, 38, has been charged with one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. She is also facing one count of failing to muzzle a dangerous dog and one count of allowing a dog to run at large under the municipal code, along with two additional charges under the Dog Owner's Liability Act.

The charges have not been tested in court. Siarek is scheduled to make her first court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400.