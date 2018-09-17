

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are looking for witnesses after a woman was allegedly attacked by a motorcyclist wielding a hammer at a busy downtown interchange.

The incident happened at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Rees Street on Sept. 13 at around 6:40 p.m.

According to Toronto police, a man was riding a motorcycle and a woman was driving a car eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West when they got into an altercation.

Police said the motorcyclist stopped and attacked the driver with a hammer, damaging her vehicle.

The motorcyclist then fled west on Lake Shore Boulevard West.

The woman was not physically injured in the incident.

Police are now asking that anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who might have dashcam footage from the area at the time come forward to speak with investigators.