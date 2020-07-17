A woman bitten by a dog in Brampton on Thursday night suffered serious injuries and investigators say they are still trying to track down the owner of the animal.

Police say the woman was attacked near Nasmith and Nuffield streets at around 10:15 p.m. and the owner of the dog walked away from the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police say the suspect was seen with two pitbulls.

According to investigators, it is not clear if the victim and suspect are known to one another.