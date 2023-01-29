A woman is in life-threatening condition in hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Brampton.

The collision happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. near Williams Parkway and Kennedy Road.

Peel Regional Police said a motorist drove their vehicle into a pole.

The driver, identified as an adult woman, was taken by ambulance to a trauma centre.

Williams Parkway from Centre Street North to Kennedy Road is currently closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is urged to contact Peel police at 905-453-3311, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.