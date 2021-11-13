Woman dead, another injured in single-vehicle crash on The Queensway
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Last Updated Saturday, November 13, 2021 10:11PM EST
A woman has died from her injuries in hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke.
Toronto police say it happened on The Queensway, west of the Humber River, around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
The car struck a pole and split in half, police say.
One woman became trapped in the vehicle and had to be rescued by emergency crews.
Toronto paramedics say the woman was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. She was later pronounced dea
Paramedics say they also transported a man to a hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Debris scattered across the road, and police have closed the area for investigation.