A woman has died from her injuries in hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke.

Toronto police say it happened on The Queensway, west of the Humber River, around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

The car struck a pole and split in half, police say.

One woman became trapped in the vehicle and had to be rescued by emergency crews.

Toronto paramedics say the woman was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. She was later pronounced dea

Paramedics say they also transported a man to a hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Debris scattered across the road, and police have closed the area for investigation.