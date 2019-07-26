Woman dies after being pulled from water at Cherry Beach
A Toronto Police Marine Unit boat is shown at Cherry Beach on Friday morning.
Chris Fox , CP24.com
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 9:45AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 26, 2019 12:46PM EDT
A woman is dead after being pulled from the water at Cherry Beach earlier on Friday morning.
The woman was rescued just after 9 a.m.
She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, however she later succumbed to her injuries.
Police continue to investigate.
More to come…