A woman is dead after a stabbing in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said they received an unknown trouble call at Seaton Street and Callaghan Lane, in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street, at 4:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a woman suffering from serious stab wounds.

She was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The identity of the victim has not been released.

"This is an active investigation, and we are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident," Insp. Suzanne Redman said.

She added that police do not yet have suspect information.

"We have no indication that there's any threat to public safety at this time," Redman said.

The homicide unit is investigating.