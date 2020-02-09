Woman dies after stabbing in Mississauga, suspect in custody
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 9, 2020 2:08PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 9, 2020 2:17PM EST
A woman is dead after she was stabbed in the Erin Mills area of Mississauga on Sunday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.
Officers said they were called to a residential area in the area of Roadside Way and Ninth Line, east of Highway 407, at 12:28 p.m. for a report of a female screaming inside a basement apartment.
A woman was found in the unit with multiple stab wounds.
Police arrived and arrested a man at the scene.
Investigators said two children were present inside the unit when the incident occurred.
The kids were not injured, police said.
An hour and a half later, police said the woman died of her injuries.
Roadside Way was closed to everyone except residents of the street, to allow for an investigation.