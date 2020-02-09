

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman is dead after she was stabbed in the Erin Mills area of Mississauga on Sunday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers said they were called to a residential area in the area of Roadside Way and Ninth Line, east of Highway 407, at 12:28 p.m. for a report of a female screaming inside a basement apartment.

A woman was found in the unit with multiple stab wounds.

Police arrived and arrested a man at the scene.

Investigators said two children were present inside the unit when the incident occurred.

The kids were not injured, police said.

An hour and a half later, police said the woman died of her injuries.

Roadside Way was closed to everyone except residents of the street, to allow for an investigation.