A woman who was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle collision in Downsview on New Year’s Day has died from her injuries, according to the province’s police watchdog.

On Jan. 1, a Toronto police officer was conducting radar in the area of Wilson Avenue and Keele Street when a Mercedes-Benz SUV was spotted speeding shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The officer followed the vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The Mercedes-Benz then collided with two vehicles, a Honda and Hyundai, at the intersection of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

The 23-year-old male driver of the Mercedes-Benz and a 67-year-old woman from the Honda were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Four occupants of the other involved vehicle were also taken to hospital but their injuries were not considered serious.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called in to investigate.

On Tuesday, the SIU said that the 67-year-old woman died in hospital from her injuries on Jan. 30.

It is unknown what condition the driver is in.

The SIU’s investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.