

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 58-year-old woman who was found with critical injuries after a disturbance at a home in Brampton on Monday afternoon has died, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Checkerberry Crescent and Serenity Lane, located near Highway 410 and Sandalwood Parkway East, on Sept. 16 shortly before 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located the womansuffering from blunt force trauma, police said.

She was taken to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition. Police said she died in hospital on Wednesday morning.

The victim’s husband, a 64 year-old man, was arrested for attempted murder.

Police said they will be upgrading the charges in light of the woman’s death.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. The death marks Peel region's 20th homicide this year.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Peel police or Crime Stoppers.