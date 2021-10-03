A woman is dead and another man is in serious condition in hospital after a collision in the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway early on Sunday morning.

Toronto police say a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle just east of Islington Avenue, sending one vehicle straight into a guardrail.

The woman in the vehicle that struck the guardrail was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man in that vehicle was seriously injured and taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle involved fled the scene on foot.

Police said the eastbound express lanes of the Gardiner would be closed until at least 6:30 a.m. to allow a collision reconstruction team to complete their on-site investigation.