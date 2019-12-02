

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Toronto woman is facing a slew of charges following a six-month-long human trafficking investigation, police in Durham Region say.

The investigation began in July when a 16-year-old girl told police that she had been recruited through Snapchat and then pressed into the sex trade, Durham Regional Police said in a news release.

The girl was forced to work in locations throughout Ontario, police said.

One suspect has now been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant in Toronto, police said Monday.

Szilvia Balog, 20, has been charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration under 18, trafficking in persons under 18, financial/material benefit of trafficking person under 18, material benefit from sexual services, procuring person under 18, advertising sexual services, sexual exploitation of a young person, unlawfully possess child pornography, robbery, pointing a firearm, uttering threats and administer noxious thing.

She was held pending bail hearing.

Police said they believe there are three other suspects who are still outstanding and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact investigators.