A man has been taken into custody after police found a deceased woman in an Ajax building.

Police say that officers arrived on scene to a residential address in the Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street East area in Ajax.

There, at approximately 11:05 p.m. Saturday night, a female was found deceased and a man on scene was taken into custody.

This is a breaking news story, more to come…

 