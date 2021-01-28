One woman has serious injuries following a vehicle fire in Mississauga Thursday morning.

At around 10:15 a.m., Peel police and fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in a plaza near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue.

A woman, the driver of the vehicle, was transported to hospital in serious non-life threatening condition, according to Peel paramedics.

Police said two children, nine and 14 years old, were also in the vehicle and were able to exit it safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown, police said.

The fire has since been put out.

Police are on scene investigating.