

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 80s has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a collision took place in North York on Thursday afternoon.

Officers said the crash took place in the Westminster-Branson neighbourhood near Goldfinch Court and Finch Avenue at around 3 p.m.

A pedestrian and two vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition and a second patient was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Roads have been blocked in the area to accommodate a police investigation.