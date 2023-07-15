A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre following a motorcycle collision on Saturday morning.

Police say the crash occurred just before 11:40 a.m. near the intersection of Danforth Road and Trudelle Street in Scarborough.

All drivers remained on site following the incident, according to police.

A woman, the passenger on a motorcycle, was injured in the collision. She is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.