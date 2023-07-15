Woman in hospital following Scarborough motorcycle collision
Published Saturday, July 15, 2023 12:44PM EDT
A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre following a motorcycle collision on Saturday morning.
Police say the crash occurred just before 11:40 a.m. near the intersection of Danforth Road and Trudelle Street in Scarborough.
All drivers remained on site following the incident, according to police.
A woman, the passenger on a motorcycle, was injured in the collision. She is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
No other injuries have been reported.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.