Woman in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Leslieville
Published Friday, March 15, 2024 7:52PM EDT
A pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Leslieville Friday evening.
Emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of Queen Street East and Coady Avenue, west of Jones Avenue, shortly after 6:30 p.m.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was rushed to the hospital.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.