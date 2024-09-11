A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a car in Brampton Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 410 and Steeles Avenue East for a collision.

When they arrived, Peel police said officers found a woman who was unconscious. Peel paramedics told CP24 they transported her to a trauma centre.

It was not immediately clear if the driver of the car remained at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.