Woman in serious condition after being struck by car in Brampton
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2024 9:52PM EDT
A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a car in Brampton Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 410 and Steeles Avenue East for a collision.
When they arrived, Peel police said officers found a woman who was unconscious. Peel paramedics told CP24 they transported her to a trauma centre.
It was not immediately clear if the driver of the car remained at the scene.
The cause of the collision is unknown.