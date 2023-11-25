Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in west end
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Toronto police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the west end Saturday evening.
The collision occurred near Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
It is not immediately known if the driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.