Woman in serious condition after stabbing at Hamilton nightclub
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 7:19AM EDT
A woman sustained serious injuries after a stabbing at a nightclub in Hamilton early Saturday morning.
It happened at Blu Hess Village on Hess Street near Main Street.
The female victim was rushed to hospital via emergency run but is expected to survive.
Police say that a single suspect remains outstanding.
The intersection of George and Hess streets was closed for an investigation but has since reopened.