Woman pulled from pool at Brampton home dies in hospital: police
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2023 4:07PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 1, 2023 6:20AM EDT
Peel police say a woman pulled from a pool at a Brampton home on Wednesday afternoon has died in hospital.
Police say that they were called to the address on Lime Ridge Drive near Dixie Road and Queen Street just after 3 p.m. for reports of an adult woman who had been found in a pool.
She was rushed to hospital but died a short time later, officers confirmed.
Police say the woman's cause of death is still under investigation.