Peel police say a woman pulled from a pool at a Brampton home on Wednesday afternoon has died in hospital.

Police say that they were called to the address on Lime Ridge Drive near Dixie Road and Queen Street just after 3 p.m. for reports of an adult woman who had been found in a pool.

She was rushed to hospital but died a short time later, officers confirmed.

Police say the woman's cause of death is still under investigation.