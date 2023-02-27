Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle downtown
Police tape is pictured in this file photo. (Tom Stefanac/CP24)
Share:
Published Monday, February 27, 2023 7:02PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 27, 2023 7:02PM EST
A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was hit by the driver of a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Monday evening.
Toronto police were called to the area of Richmond Street West and Portland Street at around 6 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 40s with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police say that for the time being, they don’t believe the incident was weather related, however road conditions continue to deteriorate across the city as a winter storm brings heavy snowfall.
Roads are currently closed in the area and drivers should expect delays, police say.