A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was hit by the driver of a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Monday evening.

Toronto police were called to the area of Richmond Street West and Portland Street at around 6 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 40s with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police say that for the time being, they don’t believe the incident was weather related, however road conditions continue to deteriorate across the city as a winter storm brings heavy snowfall.

Roads are currently closed in the area and drivers should expect delays, police say.