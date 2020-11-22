Woman rushed to trauma centre after stabbing in Brampton
Published Sunday, November 22, 2020 7:20AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 22, 2020 9:14AM EST
One woman has been rushed to hospital in serious condition following a stabbing in Brampton.
The incident occurred near Berringer Grove and James Potter Road shortly before 6:30 a.m.
Peel paramedics say one woman was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.
Her injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
One male has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.