

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman in her 20s is in serious condition in hospital after she was stabbed outside Hamilton’s main library branch on Wednesday afternoon.

Hamilton Paramedics said they were called to the Hamilton Central Library, on MacNab Street North and York Boulevard, just before 4 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They said the woman suffered “penetrating trauma to her upper body” and was rushed to a local hospital trauma centre for treatment.

A Hamilton Public Library spokesperson told CP24 that the woman was stabbed outside the library and then ran inside to seek help.

Paramedics treated her outside the library before she was transported to hospital.

She is now in stable condition.