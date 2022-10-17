A woman in her 20s is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Ray Lawson Boulevard and McLaughlin Road South, according to police.

Police say the woman was struck by the vehicle and that the vehicle remained on scene.

EMS told CP24 that the woman was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto in serious condition.

McLaughlin Rd. S is currently closed from Ray Lawson Blvd. to Kingknoll Drive while Peel Regional Police investigate.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.