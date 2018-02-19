Woman seriously injured after crash in Woburn
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 8:25AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 19, 2018 9:29AM EST
One woman was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash in Woburn on Monday morning.
The collision occurred in the area of Brimorton Drive and Markham Road.
Police say one person was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree in the area shortly before 6 a.m.
According to paramedics, one woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police say they believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.
Brimorton Drive was closed from Peace Drive to Clementine Square for the police investigation but the area has since reopened.