

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One woman was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash in Woburn on Monday morning.

The collision occurred in the area of Brimorton Drive and Markham Road.

Police say one person was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree in the area shortly before 6 a.m.

According to paramedics, one woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police say they believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

Brimorton Drive was closed from Peace Drive to Clementine Square for the police investigation but the area has since reopened.