A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a downtown shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said they received several calls about shots fired at Augusta Avenue and Queen Street, just west of Spadina Avenue, after 2:00 p.m.

A 26-year-old woman was located with gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, police said.

Officials said they are looking for one suspect who is described as a man in his early 20s with a medium build, wearing a surgical mask and a black hoodie.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the area to contact them.