Woman seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
Police investigate a shooting in the area of Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue Sunday August 18, 2019. (Tom Podolec /CTV News Toronto)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 1:57PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 18, 2019 2:22PM EDT
A woman believed to be in her 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Etobicoke.
Shots rang out in the area of Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.
A female victim was subsequently transported to hospital with serious, bi6t non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto police said.
Police said they are looking for a suspect vehicle described only as a black SUV.
No other injuries have been reported.
Officers are on-scene investigating.