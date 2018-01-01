

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries following a hit-and-run collision in the York Mills area Monday night.

The collision happened in the area of Yonge Street and York Mills Road shortly before 11 p.m.

Toronto Police said one vehicle appears to have spun out of control, striking another vehicle and then possibly hitting a pedestrian. The vehicle – described as a white car – then sped off at high speed, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the woman was transported to a trauma centre with a serious leg injury.