Toronto police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted when she got off a TTC bus in Scarborough early Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Littles and Sewells roads at midnight for a report of a sexual assault.

They said a 20-year-old woman was on the eastbound Finch Avenue bus when a man boarded at McCowan Avenue at 11:45 p.m. and sat near the back.

Both the victim and the suspect exited the bus at the same stop and began walking in the same direction on Littles Road, police said.

The woman was then sexually assaulted and the suspect fled the scene, according to police.

Now, police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect and have released a surveillance image of the man believed to be 30 to 35 years old.

He is described by police as having black curly hair, a thin face, and being clean shaven. He was wearing grey pants, black shoes, a black and grey winter jacket with a grey hood and carrying a black backpack at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged assault to contact them at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.