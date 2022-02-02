Police have released surveillance camera images of a woman sought after a pricey tandem stroller was taken from a daycare in Toronto’s Leslieville area last month.



On Jan. 17 at 3:30 p.m., police say they were called about a theft at a daycare at the corner of Jones and Boultbee avenues.



A woman was seen entering an enclosure at the rear of the daycare and taking a twin Bugaboo stroller.



The stroller retails for $1,700 and is still offered used for no less than $700 online.





The woman was wearing a dark jacket with a pink sweater underneath, a pink hat, jeans and dark boots.



Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call 55 Division.