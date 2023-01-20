Woman taken to hospital after Brampton shooting
Published Friday, January 20, 2023 10:31AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2023 10:31AM EST
A woman has been taken to hospital after being shot in Brampton.
Peel Regional Police said they responded to reports of a shooting near Candy Crescent and Major Williams Sharpe Drive at around 9:45 a.m.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they transported a woman to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said she was conscious and breathing when she was found.
The suspect fled in a vehicle, police said. No suspect description is available so far.