A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries after her vehicle was involved in a collision with a police cruiser in the Eglinton West area Tuesday night.

It happened at Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West at around 9:40 p.m.

Toronto police described the woman's injuries as minor and said she was taken to hospital by Toronto Paramedic Services.

The intersection has been closed because of the collision. It is not clear how long the closure will last.