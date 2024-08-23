At least four suspects allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman at Vaughan Mills on Friday afternoon.

York Regional Police said it received calls about the incident at around noon.

The woman got away from her assailants, police said, and suffered minor injuries.

"This was a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety," police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Investigators said they are looking for "at least" four suspects dressed in black but did not provide further descriptive details about them.

Police added that the suspect vehicle – a blue Honda Civic – had been stolen from Toronto. The vehicle has an Ontario licence plate AXJN850.

Police are asking anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact the 4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441.