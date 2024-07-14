Police are working to identify a suspect after a child was allegedly assaulted in Toronto’s west end last week.

The incident happened on July 10 near Bloor Street West and Brock Avenue, which is just east of Dufferin Street.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at about 5 p.m. after receiving a call for child abuse.

According to investigators, a man, a woman, and two children who appeared to be under the age of five years old were walking together in the area.

Police said that the woman then began assaulting one of the children. She fled the scene after being confronted by a member of the public, they said.

Police arrived a short time later.

The woman is described as five-foot-five to five-foot-seven inches tall with a large build, pink hair, and tattoos on her chest and arm. She was last seen wearing a blue tank top, black shorts, and sandals.

Police have not provided a description for the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.