A woman who allegedly fled the country following the fatal shooting of a man in Stoney Creek more than two years ago has been arrested for breaching her bail conditions, police say.

Yun (Lucy) Li was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of breaching a court order.

Hamilton police say that Li’s arrest comes after members of the service’s homicide unit conducted an investigation which revealed that she “failed to comply with distinct conditions of her release” on May 22.

Li, along with Oliver Karaf, are both charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting of 39-year-old Tyler Pratt and another woman in February, 2021.

Police have previously alleged that both Li and Karaf fled the country for eastern Europe within 24 hours of the homicide.

They remained on the lam for months, before they were both arrested while walking down a street in Budapest, Hungary on June 12, 2021.

Both were eventually extradited back to Canada and in January Li was granted bail.

Her co-accused has remained in custody since being returned to Canada to face charges in March, 2022.

Police say that Li will be held in custody until a bail hearing.