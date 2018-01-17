

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No criminal charges will be laid against a woman who gave birth to a baby on Tuesday and then concocted a story about finding the child abandoned in a nearby plaza, Toronto police confirmed Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, police said a newborn baby boy was reportedly spotted by a couple in a walkway outside a shopping plaza near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Police said they were told that the couple wrapped the baby in a sweatshirt and brought him to their home before calling 9-1-1.

But hours later, a police source told CP24 that the mother of the child had actually fabricated the story.

Police said the 19-year-old woman, who had kept her pregnancy a secret, was visiting family in Canada and gave birth to the child alone at a home on Redberry Parkway on Tuesday morning.

The newborn was rushed to hospital with the umbilical cord still attached. The child, according to police, was born premature and is in critical condition.

The mother was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said Wednesday that she will not be facing any criminal charges.