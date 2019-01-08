

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman has died after she became trapped in a donation box in the city's Bloorcourt Village neighbourhood early this morning.

Investigators say a female was heard by witnesses screaming for help shortly before 2 a.m. after she became trapped in a clothing donation box behind a building near Bloor Street and Dovercourt Road.

Police say half of the woman’s body was sticking out of the box when emergency crews arrived on scene.

She was without vital signs when firefighters managed to pull her from the bin and despite efforts to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not considered to be suspicious but has been ruled death by misadventure.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday morning, one area resident said women from a nearby homeless shelter often try to grab things from the donation bins.

“Someone could have just been trying to get some clothes or even trying to get warm,” she said.

Two similar incidents were reported in Vancouver in 2018.

The death of a 34-year-old man found lodged in a clothing donation box in West Vancouver on Dec. 30 has resulted in the removal of donation boxes across British Columbia.

-With files from CTV Vancouver