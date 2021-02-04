A woman who sustained serious injuries and lost her son and mother after a massive house fire in Toronto’s east-end last week has been released from hospital.

On Jan. 29, a massive 3-alarm blaze erupted at a home at 95 Gainsborough Road at around 4:30 a.m., in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing from the roof.

The entire second floor of the home was fully engulfed. Two adjacent homes were also impacted by the fire and the occupants were evacuated.

Thirty-year-old Arija Jansons was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, and another resident of 95 Gainsborough Road, Jade Jacobis, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

However, Jansons’ seven-year-old son, Kai, along with her mother Jana, both died in the fire.

Matthew Zdybal, 31, who had been visiting the home and Amanda Freimanis, 33, who also lived in the home died as well.

A number of firefighters sustained minor injuries while responding to the blaze.

Dennis Kiriopoulos is a close friend of Arija Jansons and is helping to communicate updates about fundraising efforts for the families affected by the fire.

Kiriopoulos told CTV News Toronto that Jansons was released from hospital on Tuesday.

He said Jansons is staying with loved ones where she is recovering from her injuries, which include scratches, burns and the effects of smoke inhalation.

Kiriopoulos said 11 people have been displaced by the fire.

Jacobis, who was released from hospital shortly after being admitted, spoke to CTV News Toronto on Tuesday about escaping the blaze and the heroic actions of his friend Zdybal.

He said the pair heard screaming and that Zdybal went back inside the burning home to save the young boy, but didn’t make it back out.

“It takes a hell of a person to run back into a fire to save somebody. It really does. It takes major strength ... I was so scared and he wasn’t,” Jacobis said.

On Thursday, work crews were seen at 93 and 91 Gainsborough Road making repairs.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Toronto fire officials and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal were set to provide an update about the investigation on Thursday but abruptly decided to postpone it.

“The Ontario Fire Marshal and the Toronto Fire Service want to ensure transparency with the public, but also the victims, of this tragic fire,” city spokesperson Brad Ross said in an email to CTV News Toronto.

“As one of the victims of this tragic event was just released from hospital... we want to ensure they are receiving all of the support they need before publicly releasing information they may not yet be aware of,” he added.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Beth Macdonell.