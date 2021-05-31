One woman is without vital signs and two men have been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision on the southbound Don Valley Parkway.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the DVP near Don Mills Road at around 10:40 p.m.

Toronto police said they received multiple reports about a collision involving several motorcycles.

Paramedics found one woman at the scene without vital signs and two men were rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police said a total of three people were transported to hospital.

In a tweet, police said they received reports “that several motorcycles were speeding and cutting through lanes” and that they had struck the guardrail.

All southbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at Eglinton Avenue due to the collision.

It is not yet clear how long the closure will last.