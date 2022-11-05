The Ministry of Labour has launched an investigation after a worker suffered a fatal fall from a roof at an Etobicoke job site Friday.

Toronto police said they had responded to an incident on Thornly Crescent, near Kipling Avenue and Rathburn Road, where a worker fell 15 feet from a roof Friday morning. The victim was transported to hospital, according to police.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Labour confirmed the individual, who they say was employed by Etobicoke contractor Caruk Hall, had succumbed to their injuries.

“We are saddened to hear about this incident. Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and coworkers of the deceased worker,” the ministry said in their statement.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.