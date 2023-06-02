Worker in serious condition after industrial accident in Rexdale
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Friday, June 2, 2023 9:31AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 2, 2023 9:34AM EDT
A worker was rushed to hospital via emergency run after an industrial accident in Rexdale on Friday morning.
It happened near Queens Plate Driver and Rexdale Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m.
Police say that there are reports that the worker was using machinery at the time.
Paramedics say that he is currently listed in serious but stable condition.