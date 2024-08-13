Worker rescued from trench in Etobicoke dies in hospital: police
Emergency crews are on the scene of a trench rescue in Etobicoke on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Chopper24)
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2024 6:02PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 13, 2024 7:15PM EDT
A construction worker who was rescued after being trapped in a trench in Etobicoke Tuesday afternoon has died, Toronto police said.
Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said they received a call at 5:15 p.m. for a rescue at 28 Ravensbourne Cres., near Islington Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West.
They said that a male worker fell four metres down and that other workers had been trying to dig him out before crews arrived.
In a post on X at 6:30 p.m., Toronto police said the worker, who they identified as a man in his 30s, had been extricated and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after 7 p.m., police confirmed that he died, adding that the Ministry of Labour is now investigating the matter.
The circumstances that led to the incident are unknown.