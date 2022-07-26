Worker was airlifted from Caledon after concrete slab fell on him: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a worker in Caledon was airlifted to a trauma centre on Monday after a concrete slab fell on him.
The incident happened at a site on Abbotside Way around 7:30 a.m. on July 25.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services Said Monday that they transported an adult male to a trauma centre in Toronto with spinal injuries.
The man was injured, OPP confirmed Tuesday, after a slab of concrete fell on him.
His injuries have since been deemed non-life-threatening, OPP said.
Police did not describe exactly what circumstances led to the incident.
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating.