Two drivers are dead following a wrong-way, head-on collision on Highway 401 in Toronto early Sunday morning.

The OPP said the crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound collector lanes west of Bayview Avenue when a driver travelling in the opposite direction collided head on with another vehicle.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the 35-year-old woman from Mississauga who was driving the wrong way, as well as a 53-year-old man from Angus, Ont., were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

“This is an absolutely tragic situation,” he said in a video posted to Twitter Sunday morning. “The investigation is ongoing and will continue. We're in the process of notifying family as well of this horrific news.”

Schmidt said police are looking to determine if weather or poor visibility played a factor in the crash.

Fatal crash: Wrong way vehicle, #Hwy401/Bayview. Westbound vehicle in the eastbound lanes collided with an SUV, both drivers pronounced deceased at the scene. EB collectors closed between Yonge St and Bayview. Call #TorontoOPP at 416-235-4981 if you have #DashCam or can assist. pic.twitter.com/AvbE4Z94v2 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 11, 2022

The eastbound collector lanes approaching Bayview Avenue were closed due the collision, but have since reopened.