York Memorial CI placed under lockdown following reports of person with a gun
Published Tuesday, November 15, 2022 3:09PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 15, 2022 3:09PM EST
A Toronto high school has been placed under lockdown as police investigate reports of a person with a gun.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) says it received a report of a person with a gun at York Memorial Collegiate Institute, located at 1700 Keele Street near Eglinton Avenue in York, just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
No injuries have been reported at this time. Officers are currently on scene.
This is a developing story. More to come...