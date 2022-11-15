A Toronto high school has been placed under lockdown as police investigate reports of a person with a gun.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) says it received a report of a person with a gun at York Memorial Collegiate Institute, located at 1700 Keele Street near Eglinton Avenue in York, just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Officers are currently on scene.

This is a developing story. More to come...