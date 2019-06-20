

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Students at York Memorial Collegiate institute will be attending classes in Etobicoke in the fall after a fire gutted their school last month.

A fire broke out at the school, located in the area of Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue, on the night of May 7 and a second blaze ignited just hours after crews got the first one under control.

As many as 150 firefighters were on scene at the height of the six-alarm blaze working to contain the flames.

Officials previously said that the structure is likely salvageable despite “extensive” smoke and water damage.

The fire forced the school’s 880 students to finish their year at nearby George Harvey Collegiate Institute but York Southwest TDSB Trustee Chris Tonks says they will not be returning to that school next year.

“It was done with parent consultation, student consultation, and staff consultation and the realization was there that it was not working out operationally trying to meld two schools together,” Tonks said.

“So the decision was made to relocate the (York Memorial) students to Scarlett Heights for next year.”

Scarlett Heights, which is located near Royal York Road and The Westway, first opened as a high school in 1963 and was later converted into an entrepreneurial academy in the 1990s.

The academy, which is currently vacant, closed at the end of the 2018 school year.